Philadelphia, PA

Report: Sixers continuing to explore Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle trades

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of trying to improve their overall roster as they continue with their chase for a championship in the 2022-23 season. They are led by a legitimate star duo in Joel Embiid and James Harden as they prepare for their first full season together.

In order to do so, the Sixers have got to find a way to put the right pieces around them. Philadelphia could use an upgrade at certain roster spots such as bringing in more wing depth, being able to add some toughness, and also being able to have a reliable bench unit.

They added a quality piece on draft night in the form of De’Anthony Melton, but now, it appears they are not done. A report came out that the Sixers are still looking to acquire Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets, and Matisse Thybulle could possibly be a piece to be moved to acquire Gordon.

Now, per Marc Stein via his substack, the Sixers are still exploring trades involving Tobias Harris and Thybulle in order to both improve the roster and clear cap space. Stein mentions that going after P.J. Tucker is still in play despite the Sixers not having much cap space at the moment.

Per Stein:

Numerous rival teams, meanwhile, say with even more conviction now than they did last week — when I first it reported on Wednesday — that they expect P.J. Tucker to land in Philadelphia on a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. If Pat Riley’s Heat can find a way now to re-sign Tucker, they will definitely surprise some people. It seems increasingly safe, then, to at least pencil in a Harden/Tucker reunion into a Sixers offseason that already features the draft-day acquisition of De’Anthony Melton from Memphis. Philly is also expected to continue exploring trade scenarios that feature Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle.

Moving Harris will be tough at this point due to the large deal, but it isn’t like he’s some scrub. He is a very good and productive player in this league and there will be one team who will want to discuss his services.

As for Thybulle, he is one of the elite defenders in the league so that should help his trade value despite his obvious offensive limitations. The only fear is that if the Sixers do move him and he figures it out on offense and he becomes that legitimate 3-and-D player elsewhere. Either way, the Sixers are at the point where they need to win now and can’t wait for Thybulle’s development.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Larry Brown Sports

76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
