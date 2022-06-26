Special Weather Statement issued for George, Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harrison and southwestern Jackson Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 932 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gulf Park Estates, or over Ocean Springs, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills and Vancleave. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 37 and 68. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO