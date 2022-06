And a resident of Franklinton passed away early Saturday morning at Riverside Medical Center. He was a native of New Orleans and former longtime resident of Metairie that had lived in Washington Parish for the last 5 years. Vince was the owner/operator of Papa’s Flooring and he also had his own tattoo business Papa’s Ink, which he operated at his home shop. He enjoyed traveling to Tattoo Conventions to learn more about the trade and going to motorcycle rallies. Vince was an avid New Orleans Saints fan but his sons and family were always the most important thing in his life.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO