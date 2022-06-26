ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hooda leads India to 7-wicket win in rain-hit T20 v Ireland

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MALAHIDE, Ireland (AP) — Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 47 off 29 balls as India eased to a seven-wicket victory in the rain-hit first Twenty20 international against Ireland on Sunday.

The opener hit six fours and two sixes in Malahide to help carry the tourists past their 109-run target to 111-3 in 9.2 overs. The match had a delayed start and was reduced to 12 overs per side.

India captain Hardik Pandya scored 24 runs from 12 balls, including three sixes, and Ishan Kishan 26 from 11 with three fours and two sixes in a convincing display.

Right-arm pacer Craig Young took 2-18 for Ireland in his two overs.

Ireland earlier posted 108-4 from its 12 overs, after being asked to bat first, with Harry Tector top-scoring with an unbeaten 64 from 33 balls. His innings included six fours and three sixes.

Ireland started badly when captain Andy Balbirnie (0) was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-16) in the first over with only one run on the board. Ireland was 6-2 in the next over with Paul Stirling (4) caught by Hooda off Pandya, whose two overs went for a total of 26 runs.

Ireland and India are playing two T20s as preparation for the T20 World Cup in October. The second match is on Tuesday, also at Malahide.

The series is Ireland’s first against a full member since the T20 World Cup last year.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Australia pick tough and fast Wallabies team designed to run England ragged

A golden oldie debutante, a front row firebrand, the return of the Rising Sun triangle, a dirty dozen Brumbies but no Tongan Thor and just one Red. Dave Rennie’s 23-man Wallabies squad for the first Test against England on Saturday is a tough, fast, freewheeling outfit designed to run England ragged, snap Eddie Jones’s eight-game winning streak and reverse England’s 3-0 whitewash of 2016.
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Tan’s doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A day after eliminating Serena Williams from Wimbledon in her debut at the grass-court Grand Slam, Harmony Tan surprised and angered her doubles partner by withdrawing from that tournament on Wednesday with a thigh injury. Tan, a Frenchwoman ranked 115th who beat the 23-time Grand...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 5:12 a.m. GMT

Dictator’s son Marcos Jr. takes oath as Philippine president. MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of the greatest political comebacks in recent history but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. His rise to power, 36 years after an army-backed “People Power” revolt booted his father to global infamy, upends politics in the Asian democracy, where a public holiday, monuments and the Philippine Constitution stand as reminders of his father’s tyrannical rule. Activists and survivors of the martial law-era under his father protested Marcos Jr.’s inauguration, which took place at a noontime ceremony at the steps of the National Museum in Manila.
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy