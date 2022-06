FaZe Clan have advanced to the semifinals of the $250,000 online CS:GO tournament Roobet Cup after they eliminated ENCE today in the quarterfinals. Although FaZe are the No. 1 Counter-Strike team in the world, they have been struggling against ENCE’s gameplay in the past weeks, having lost to them at the PGL Antwerp Major in May and at IEM Dallas in June. Today, however, Finn “karrigan” Andersen’s men were looking invincible, most notably because AWPer Helvijs “broky” Saukants put on a masterclass on both maps of the series.

