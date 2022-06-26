1-year-old killed in North Carolina shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A baby was killed and a 7-year-old injured Saturday evening in a southeast Charlotte shooting, according to authorities.
Deputies said they responded to the 7100 block of Wallace Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.
The victims were a 1-year-old and a 7-year-old.
The 1-year-old was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.
The 7-year-old was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
