1-year-old killed in North Carolina shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A baby was killed and a 7-year-old injured Saturday evening in a southeast Charlotte shooting, according to authorities.

Deputies said they responded to the 7100 block of Wallace Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

The victims were a 1-year-old and a 7-year-old.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

The 7-year-old was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

