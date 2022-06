There is just a week left in Pride Month, and this year has seen an unprecedented level of threats directed at LGBTQ people. This includes the recent arrest of white nationalists headed to an event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef was there. But she says the events she witnessed that day are part of a larger story.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO