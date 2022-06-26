ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Infant McDowell

Times-Union Newspaper
 3 days ago

Jensen McDowell, 8 months old, Warsaw,...

timesuniononline.com

Times-Union Newspaper

Treasure A. Gilmer

BOURBON – Treasure A. Gilmer, age 74, of Winona Lake, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, in her home. Treasure was born to Donald J. and Doris Rutledge Salmon on Sept. 14, 1947, in Michigan. She was a resident of Winona Lake for the past 30 years, but lived in Plymouth previously. She married James Gilmer on Dec. 17, 1966, and they have been married for 55 years. She graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron, Mich., and attended Huntington University. She was a member as well as co-pastor of Shalom Fellowship in Bourbon. She was a sports fan, enjoying basketball and baseball with her sons, she loved flowers, was a gifted piano player whose love of music left a lasting impression on countless people through her lifetime. She could play as a trained musician, but much more, expressed her soul with the instrument in a way that touched many lives.
BOURBON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Eleanor M. ‘Ellie’ Bailey

AKRON – Eleanor M. “Ellie” Bailey, 81, Akron, died at 3:29 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Ellie was born May 29, 1941, in Allegan County, Mich., to Lonnie and Elizabeth Stine Hopkins. Memorial visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m....
AKRON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 06.30.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:24 p.m. Tuesday - Jessica Lee Gomez, 32, of 3699 E. CR 175N, lot 146, Warsaw, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate and on a foreign warrant. No bond set.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

April Dawn Greene

NORTH MANCHESTER – April Dawn Greene, 38, Liberty Mills, died May 30, 2022. April was born in Warsaw on Dec. 4, 1983, to Richard and Kathy Brainard Greene. Family and friends may call Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McKee Mortuary, North Manchester. Following visitation and a time of sharing, a graveside service will be held at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley. Pastor J.P. Freeman will officiate.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Sharon L. Strickler

Sharon L. Strickler, 75, Tippecanoe Lake, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parkview Whitley in Columbia City. She was born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 11, 1947, to Wilmer and Mildred Conn Goba. Sharon was married to Clayton Strickler on Aug. 2, 1969. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

SportClips Opens Warsaw Location

SportClips has opened its 20th store at 562 W. CR 300N, Warsaw. To celebrate, the business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. The Warsaw location is owned by Shaun Norton. Katie Lewis, SportClips area manager, said SportClips started in 1993. Other locations include Granger,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 06.29.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:22 a.m. Monday - Ashley Marie Marshall, 25, New Carlisle, arrested for possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. • 10:58 a.m. Monday - Summer Breeze Fisher, 31, Goshen, arrested for felony probation violation. No bond set. •...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Leroy ‘Junior’ Stutzman

Leroy "Junior" Stutzman passed away June 17, 2022, at Fort Myers Beach, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janie Drudge Stutzman. He was employed by Tri-State Harvestore Systems Inc., Silver Lake, for 27 years during which time he and his crew built 1,700 Harvestores. Memorials to...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Margaret Marie Biltz-Rutledge

Margaret Marie Biltz-Rutledge, 74, Pierceton, died June 26, 2022. Margaret was born on Christmas Eve in 1947 to Robert and Lucy Biltz. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for Margaret. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. In...
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ricky Eli Castle

NORTH MANCHESTER – Ricky Eli Castle, 66, Silver Lake, died June 26, 2022, at home. Ricky was born Nov. 30, 1955, in Paintsville, Ky., to Wilbur “Web” Castle and Virgie Blevins Castle. Family and friends may call Friday, July 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McKee...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

David A. ‘Dave’ Stookey

David A. "Dave" Stookey, 79, of Leesburg, passed away at 6:57 a.m. June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Portland, to Kendall B. and Glenna D. Wood Stookey. He graduated in 1960 from Portland High School, 1964 from Ball State University in Muncie...
LEESBURG, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Philanthropic Syracuse Couple Surprised With State Awards

SYRACUSE – On Monday, Syracuse couple Doug and Jeannine Schrock were hosting a birthday party for Doug when a few VIP party crashers stopped in bearing awards. State Rep. Curtis Nisly (Dist. 22) presented Doug with the Sagamore of the Wabash award — the highest distinction given to a civilian by the governor of Indiana.
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

July’s First Friday Features A ‘Hometown Picnic’

Main Street Warsaw is excited to host a Hometown Picnic during First Friday on July 1 in downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. Hot dogs, lemonade, watermelon, popsicles and crackerjacks will be available for a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Additional food options include Crooked Barn BBQ food truck, ice cream and local downtown restaurants. Live music by the Backwater Band will be featured on the iconic red, white and blue Grote Automotive semi-truck stage, according to a news release from Main Street Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Truck Catches Fire After Overturning

LEESBURG - The front cab compartment of a delivery truck caught fire after the vehicle went off the road and overturned Tuesday evening. The driver of the white 2016 Ford F59, Ian T. Crews, 35, North Webster, suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Ind. 13 and East CR 400N, Leesburg. The registered owner of the truck is Wildman Business Group, Warsaw.
LEESBURG, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Barry Andrew Joins Lilly Center As Associate Director

WINONA LAKE - The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams has appointed its new associate director, Barry Andrew, who assumed the position on Monday. Andrew, a Warsaw native, most recently served the Kosciusko County Corrections Program as its director. Over the course of his 19-year tenure, Andrew developed and implemented two new successful programs, managed a team of six employees and maintained the program’s annual budget. Andrew is also an adjunct professor at Grace College and has experience teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, according to a news release from the Lilly Center.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Crash Update: Five Injured In Sunday’s Two-Vehicle Accident

SYRACUSE - Five people were injured Sunday morning after a two-vehicle accident resulted in one of the vehicles ending up in a pond. All the occupants of the vehicle in the pond were able to get out of the 2005 Lexus ES3. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. Sunday near...
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

City Orders Chinworth Court Apartment Building Demolished

Ralph Fitch might be the most exasperating person Warsaw's code enforcement staff comes in contact with. The Larwill man has had a history of documented unsafe and troubled rental properties in Warsaw, including two that have attracted squatters content to live rent-free without electricity or water. In recent years, city...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2 New Rookies Report To Duty At ISP Toll Road Post

BRISTOL - On June 16, 18 new troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing a journey of 23 weeks of intense training. The recruits completed over 1,100 hours of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training and other classes necessary for modern policing.
BRISTOL, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Senate Candidate James Sceniak To Appear At Warsaw First Friday

James Sceniak, the Libertarian Party of Indiana's candidate for United States Senate, will appear at First Friday in Warsaw this Friday. Sceniak will be at the Libertarian Party's booth beginning at 6:30 p.m., greeting voters and answering questions. The Libertarian Party of Indiana's candidate for United States Senate, Sceniak is...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

KWWIP Hosting Great Lakes Landing Blitz

Kosciusko Water and Woodland Invasive Partnership (KWWIP) is taking on invasive species in the county lakes. As a part of KWWIP's efforts to reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species, they are partnering with the Great Lakes Commission to educate boaters and other recreators about the risks of spreading aquatic invasive species (AIS) at public and private boating access sites. The first event will be July 9 at 1309 Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw, from 7 to 11 a.m.
WARSAW, IN

