Kosciusko Water and Woodland Invasive Partnership (KWWIP) is taking on invasive species in the county lakes. As a part of KWWIP's efforts to reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species, they are partnering with the Great Lakes Commission to educate boaters and other recreators about the risks of spreading aquatic invasive species (AIS) at public and private boating access sites. The first event will be July 9 at 1309 Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw, from 7 to 11 a.m.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO