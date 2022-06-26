ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart’s ‘Boozy’ & Decadent Dessert Is Inspired by This Classic Cocktail

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
This is not a drill: Martha Stewart just made a cake that’s inspired by margaritas (and it’s super easy to make!)

On May 25, Stewart posted a video of her creating this easy and delicious cake recipe on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “This boozy dessert takes inspiration from the classic Tex-Mex cocktail – right down to the salt on the rim of the glass (in this case, a salted-pretzel crust). Tequila and orange-flavored liqueur make this ultra-creamy cheesecake an adults-only treat (or replace the liquor with lime juice for an alcohol-free version).”

The yummy cake may take some time to create, but it’s well worth it when you serve it for you and your 10 favorite people. Break up the ingredients for the two big parts of this recipe: the crust and the filling. For the crust, grab pretzels and sugar. Now for the filling, you can grab cream cheese , kosher salt, and key limes, to name a few. As for the alcohol, Stewart recommends grabbing tequila and an orange-flavor liqueur like Grand Mariner or Triple Sec.

The recipe only takes four steps, with the filling making up three of the four. For the crust, make sure to grab your handy food processor to get the pretzels into fine crumbs. In a bit of time, you’ll be going to the filling. Then after the filling, you’ll be garnishing with those beautifully cut lime slices.

This recipe actually also appears in Martha Stewart’s Cakes: A Baking Book on Amazon.

Buy: Martha Stewart’s Cakes: Our First-Ever Book of Bundts, Loaves, Layers, Coffee Cakes, and More: A Baking Book $19.79, originally $24.99

Get Stewart’s full Margarita Cheesecake recipe HERE.

Snag more of Stewart’s delicious and easy dessert recipes in her cookbook called Martha Stewart’s New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book.

Buy: Martha Stewart’s New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book $16.44, originally $26.00

