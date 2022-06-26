Madonna Slams Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Roe V Wade: ‘I’m Scared For All Women’

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Iconic pop star Madonna had some strong opinions to give about the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade on her Instagram account. The “Like A Prayer” singer, who had just performed at the Terminal 5 venue in New York City to celebrate Pride Month, publicly shared her devastation about the decision.

Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018 (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock0

In the photos taken at Terminal 5, which can be seen here, the 63-year-old songstress was seen in a lacy black bodice, fishnets, and a striped black blazer. She also adorned a plethora of silver chunky necklaces and had long, fluttery lashes. In the second photo, she rocked a corset with silver chain embellishments and long mesh sleeves. However, the glamorous snapshots were not the focal point of the post, but rather her progressive message attached to the caption.

Madonna Instagram Caption June 26, 2022 (Madonna/Instagram)

“I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies. This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair,” the singer passionately wrote. “Now the Supreme Court has decided that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights than a gun,” she insightfully added. However, her anger didn’t stop there. “I am scared for my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”

Her post then gave a theme of uniting and inspiring people around the country. “I Guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome. And so w shall overcome! We will find a way to make it a federal law to protect abortion Rights! Ladies are you read to fight?” She concluded in a hopeful statement. Stars such as Julia Fox and Project Runway judge Zac Posen shared their support by commenting heart emojis on the post, standing in solidarity with Madonna’s advocacy for a woman’s right to choose.