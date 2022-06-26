ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Madonna Slams Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Roe V Wade: ‘I’m Scared For All Women’

By Jackie Manno
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loKDL_0gMlSnpf00
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Iconic pop star Madonna had some strong opinions to give about the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade on her Instagram account. The “Like A Prayer” singer, who had just performed at the Terminal 5 venue in New York City to celebrate Pride Month, publicly shared her devastation about the decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHcWu_0gMlSnpf00
Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018 (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock0

In the photos taken at Terminal 5, which can be seen here, the 63-year-old songstress was seen in a lacy black bodice, fishnets, and a striped black blazer. She also adorned a plethora of silver chunky necklaces and had long, fluttery lashes. In the second photo, she rocked a corset with silver chain embellishments and long mesh sleeves. However, the glamorous snapshots were not the focal point of the post, but rather her progressive message attached to the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44g2Y3_0gMlSnpf00
Madonna Instagram Caption June 26, 2022 (Madonna/Instagram)

“I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies. This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair,” the singer passionately wrote. “Now the Supreme Court has decided that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights than a gun,” she insightfully added. However, her anger didn’t stop there. “I am scared for my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”

Her post then gave a theme of uniting and inspiring people around the country. “I Guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome. And so w shall overcome! We will find a way to make it a federal law to protect abortion Rights! Ladies are you read to fight?” She concluded in a hopeful statement. Stars such as Julia Fox and Project Runway judge Zac Posen shared their support by commenting heart emojis on the post, standing in solidarity with Madonna’s advocacy for a woman’s right to choose.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is ‘unfathomable’

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Zac Posen
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
TMZ.com

Jodie Sweetin Shoved To The Ground By Cops At Abortions Rights Protest

Jodie Sweetin, known for playing Stephanie Tanner on 'Full House,' was knocked back by police during an abortions rights protest, slamming her down on the concrete. Jodie was with other protestors on a freeway in Los Angeles when LAPD began to block their path ... Jodie ended up close to officers when she got shoved back into the crowd -- tripping over the curb and knocking her to the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jodie Sweetin Gets Thrown to Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest After SCOTUS Ruling

Jodie Sweetin was one of several abortion rights protesters met with a physical altercation Saturday by the Los Angeles Police Department. The Full House alum, 40, can be seen in a video speaking into a megaphone from the side of a freeway ramp before officers violently push her to the ground. The incident occurred following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton hits out at ‘self-righteous’ Alito and warns many rights are ‘at risk’ with Roe v Wade ruling

Hillary Clinton has hit out at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and warned that many rights are “at risk” if Roe v Wade is overturned.The former Secretary of State spoke out about the impending threat to abortion rights in America in an interview with the Financial Times, as the nation’s highest court is on the cusp of striking down the landmark ruling.“The level of insidious rulemaking to further oppress women almost knows no end,” she said.Ms Clinton blasted Justice Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe, as “one of those self-righteous types” who has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Jane’s Revenge’ group appears to threaten violence if Supreme Court overturns Roe

The militant abortion rights organisation Jane’s Revenge appears to be calling for an “night of rage” in the nation’s capital should the Supreme Court, as is expected, overturn Roe v. Wade later this month. A flyer signed with the group’s name circulating in Washington, DC reads, “THE NIGHT SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE HIT THE STREETS YOU SAID YOU’D RIOT.”It continues, “TO OUR OPPRESSORS: IF ABORTIONS AREN’T SAFE, YOU’RE NOT EITHER.’ JANE’S REVENGE.”Those threats may not be idle. Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for the firebombing of multiple anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers since a draft of the high...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy