Mixed reactions locally to overturning of Roe V. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A nation divided, over the most recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade removes a national right to abortion. The right was established in 1973.

“It’s not fair to us. At all. You’re taking a right from women. People die from pregnancies,” said Janeliz Padilla of Springfield.

The right to abortion will remain accessible to women in Massachusetts under the Roe Act passed in 2020. Governor Charlie Baker also said that the state would remain a safe haven for those coming from elsewhere looking for reproductive care.

But, not all of Massachusetts is in favor of the states legislation. The Catholic Diocese of Springfield supports the Court’s decision, saying in part:

Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. The Catholic Diocese of Springfield

Linda Lover of West Springfield shared her thoughts on the issue. “Well Roe v. Wade back in the day might have been good back then but I still believe in life, that children are children as soon as they’re basically conceived,” she said.

Others are concerned over the political implications the overturned ruling will have on the country, as the nation battles other controversies.

“Right now this is a really hard time.” Robert Williams of Westfield expressed. “We’ve got climate change coming in about 8 years, according to the IPCE. We’ve got a potential world war in Ukraine, and we still have a pandemic that’s affecting 100,000 people a day.”

