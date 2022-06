July 22-23, Jump into Art (group show) Join Kat Warwick for her first solo show since dedicating herself to the ancient art form of stone carving. She sculpts in a variety of marbles, calcite, fluorite and limestone. Animals, abstracts and the human form are all celebrated. Kat invites all to enjoy two evenings of fun, with sculptures, refreshments, music and “a room jolly with friendship.” All work is available for purchase. Come, join Kat’s exuberance in stone!

