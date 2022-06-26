ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recountable exhibition and photography show by Essie Graham open July 2nd at the Bath House

Cover picture for the articleRecountable is a mixed media art exhibition that features sixteen visual artists from the DFW Metroplex and one artist from Austin. The show features works of art in many styles and techniques that demonstrate the powerful impact of storytelling and the visual image when they are used by artists who are...

