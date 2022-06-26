Fourth of July Worship and Picnic

With gas being so high, it's great to get away to a beach that's only an hour's drive away or LESS! When people in Yakima talk about driving down to the beach, typically that means they are heading to somewhere near Ocean Shores along the Washington coast. Don't get me wrong, it is GORGEOUS and relaxing at Ocean Shores but let's face it, these gas prices are too dang high! I know I wouldn't be excited to plan a beach trip that's over 5 hours away; the fuel bill alone would be about the same price as a night's stay in a hotel or Airbnb!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO