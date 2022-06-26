Fourth of July Worship and Picnic

The Yakima Union Gospel Mission continues to reach out to homeless people to help them find housing and tackle the problems they're having that keep them homeless. Mission Executive Director Mike Johnson tells KIT news homelessness in Yakima grew by 49% over the last year putting a lot more people on city streets. That means more people are looking for services and ways to panhandle in areas of the city they haven't been seen in before like many parts of west valley where no services are provided.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The YWCA Walla Walla has brought back its Fun Factory, a mobile summer program that visits communities throughout the Walla Walla Valley with free games, crafts and outdoor fun for kids. Leaders in tie-dye shirts take the white Fun Factory van as far east as Touchet, as far north as Prescott and as far west as Dayton. Leaders this year include Dom, Jessica, Ana and V.
Looking for something to do this holiday weekend? Here's a full list of events happening around the Tri-Cities, Yakima, NE Oregon and more! Don't see your organization's event on this list? Send it to us!. SATURDAY, JULY 2. Pasco. Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Family Bike Ride! 8:00 -...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire around 6:40 p.m. on June 28 at the Pacific Clinic on Grant Street. An employee had called reporting black smoke blowing in from vents in the gymnasium and the building had been evacuated. There is a...
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima on Wednesday that could slow down your commute. City officials say they'll be upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of 2nd Street and Yakima Avenue Wednesday, June 29. During the work on Wednesday the signal will not be working.
Monday’s high of 98 degrees in Yakima didn’t set a record, but the high temperatures did prompt a heat advisory in Central Washington. It also was a test of new emergency heat protections for workers issued by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, or L&I. L&I implemented...
The Chelan County Fire Marshal is reminding residents that personal fireworks are banned this summer. This will be in place for everyone living in or outside the cities of Cashmere, Wenatchee, and Leavenworth. Dry temperatures this summer will greatly increase the risk of wildfires this year, with fire hazard levels...
WASHINGTON STATE — Maverick Cares, the employee-led project focused on building community and partnership in Maverick Gaming locations, held a School’s Out event where packages full of food, toys and event tickets were given to local children. The event was meant to combat food insecurity and allow kids of all backgrounds to “experience a great summer break.”
Richland, WA — The 16 mile rail line connecting Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland will soon have a new operator. The Port of Benton terminated its lease with the Tri-City Railroad Company. According to officials, the lease was terminated following a May ruling from Benton County Superior Court that found Tri-City Railroad was in default of its lease, for not properly maintaining the rail system. As a result of a final settlement agreement effective June 17th, the Port will assess existing tenancies at 2579 Stevens Drive and begin to negotiate new leases ahead of becoming the primary lessor on August 1, 2022.
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima’s indoor aquatics facility, Lions Pool, is temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue with the main pump. The closure is effective immediately and may last a week, but the time needed is unknown. The city is working to repair the pump as quickly as...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Each city has their own fireworks laws when it comes to the holiday seasons. The city’s fire departments and districts told us what their fireworks laws are for the Fourth of July. Pasco The City of Pasco allows non-aerial fireworks. “Buy them in Pasco, that’s what’s legal in Pasco,” said Ben Shearer, the Public Information Officer for...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what was reported as another potential cougar sighting in their jurisdiction—this time, near the west edge of Columbia Park. According to a social media alert from BCSO deputies, the sighting was reported around 11:00 p.m....
A Yakima County commissioner district most likely to produce a Latino candidate failed to do so this election. Latinos make up an overwhelming 73.2% majority in District 3 — which spans much of the Lower Yakima Valley — but there isn’t a Latino candidate seeking that district seat in the 2022 elections.
In the spring of 2019, Will Hollingbery took historic preservation consultant Spencer Howard and a Yakima city planner on tours of several buildings along North First Avenue owned by Hollingbery and Sons Cold Storage. The buildings occupy Yakima’s Fruit Row, bounded by West Yakima Avenue to the south and West...
Five bands and four vocalists will compete in the fourth installment of Yakima AppleJam at State Fair Park on July 4. The Fourth of July celebration is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The AppleJam contestants’ performances begin at 4 p.m. and winners will be awarded before the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
A kayaker went missing near the 25-Mile Creek in Lake Chelan around 1 p.m. on June 28. The kayaker launched off from 25-Mile Creek State Park around 10:30 a.m., June 28. An unknown woman called in reporting that her 18-year-old son did not come back around the time he was supposed to. He was vacationing from Western Washington with his family, who report that he’s diabetic and did not pack his insulin when he left.
(Grandview, WA) -- They sprayed larvicide, but they knew it wouldn't be enough to fully eradicate the invasive Japanese Beetle (Popillia japonica) from the Yakima Valley this summer. Officials with the Washington Department of Agriculture now confirm they've captured a pair of adult beetles in the Grandview area. The pests...
With gas being so high, it's great to get away to a beach that's only an hour's drive away or LESS! When people in Yakima talk about driving down to the beach, typically that means they are heading to somewhere near Ocean Shores along the Washington coast. Don't get me wrong, it is GORGEOUS and relaxing at Ocean Shores but let's face it, these gas prices are too dang high! I know I wouldn't be excited to plan a beach trip that's over 5 hours away; the fuel bill alone would be about the same price as a night's stay in a hotel or Airbnb!
BENTON CITY, Wash. — At least one dog is dead and two others received emergency care after they were found with gunshot wounds in a remote stretch of Benton County on Tuesday night. According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Webber...
Comments / 0