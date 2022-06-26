One dead following shooting at Denver Ave., Van Brunt Blvd.

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities in Platte County are asking for the public to help them find two individuals suspected of being involved in a homicide. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. They found a 31-year-old man dead in the yard of a home there.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three passengers killed in Monday’s fatal train crash. Highway Patrol officials stated the following three people died from the incident:. Rachelle Cook, 58-year-old from De Soto, Kansas. Kim Holsapple, 56-year-old from De Soto, Kansas. Binh Phan,...
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place this evening, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police office have surrounded a home on...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A deadly crash shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 435 for three and a half hours late Tuesday night, after a crash victim got out of his vehicle and was hit by two other passing cars. Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:51 p.m. to...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in a parking lot next to Parkwood Pool on Tuesday left someone injured. According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot adjacent to the pool. The pool is along Quindaro Boulevard between N. 10th Street and N. 9th Street.
CHARLTON COUNTY, Mo. —Authorities investigating the fatal Amtrak, truck crash have identified the three passengers killed as 58-year-old Rachelle Cook; 56-year-old Kim Holsapple both of DeSoto, Kansas and 82-year-0ld Binh Pham of Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at...
The Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City, Missouri man sustained minor injuries as the result of a one-car accident in Carroll County On Wednesday morning, June 29th. The man was arrested on multiple allegations. Emergency medical services transported 59-year-old Huey Neal to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton. The car...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting Friday night. Police said officers were called to a Family Dollar store in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue due to a disturbance inside the store. When law enforcement arrived at the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St. Kansas City, MO police say they got a call about the shooting at 1:41 a.m. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the crime scene. They say a third person was taken to a hospital by someone else.
Federal investigators looking into a Chariton County Amtrak crash that killed four people and injured dozens more will provide another update on their work Wednesday afternoon.
A Kansas City, Kansas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a Freightliner overturning one mile west of Macon on Tuesday night, June 28. An ambulance transported 61-year-old Karen Armstrong to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the right side of...
A Platte City man who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 45-year-old Timothy Proctor at 6:26 P.M. on an outstanding misdemeanor St Joseph Police Department warrant for disorderly conduct, and a misdemeanor Platte County Sheriff’s Department warrant for a traffic offense.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street. The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When arriving, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on the ground and...
