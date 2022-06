CAYUGA LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — June 15 was the opening day for bass harvest season, and one fisherman from Albion started the season with a record-breaking catch. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Thomas Russell Jr. reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake in Seneca County. The bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces which was a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and another caught in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.

