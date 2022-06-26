ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man held for alleged torch attack during abortion protest

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police arrested a man they said attacked an officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” or torch during a demonstration against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Michael Ortiz, 30, was arrested Friday night...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Man charged for allegedly using flamethrower against LAPD

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man who allegedly fashioned a makeshift flamethrower out of a spray-paint can and lighter and hurled it at a police officer during a downtown abortion-rights march was charged Tuesday with two felony assault counts. Michael Joseph Ortiz, 30, was charged with one count each...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of forgery

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forgery for allegedly submitting “altered doctor’s notes” for medical benefits, authorities said. Officer Crystal Lara, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Southwest Area, was taken into custody on a felony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID father, son found dead in Chatsworth

A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
police1.com

LAPD: Officer burned by makeshift blowtorch at Roe v. Wade protests

LOS ANGELES — A 30-year-old Los Angeles man has been jailed on a charge of attempted murder after being accused of injuring an L.A. police officer with a makeshift blowtorch during protests over the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe vs. Wade decision. Michael Ortiz was arrested Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Torch#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court
Mighty 990

VIDEO: Pro-Abortion Rioters Attack Police in Los Angeles

A violent mob of pro-abortion activists brutally attacked police officers in Los Angeles. One of the attackers tried to set officers on fire with a homemade flamethrower. “I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today,” Chief Michel Moore said. “Individuals participating in such criminal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD chief denies officer who died during training exercise was beaten

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore denied Tuesday that an officer who was fatally injured during a training exercise was beaten by fellow officers or suffered any lacerations to the head, as alleged in a damages claim filed against the city by the officer’s mother.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

Intruder hospitalized after being shot by homeowner in Moreno Valley

An investigation is underway Wednesday after a homeowner apparently shot an intruder in Moreno Valley overnight. Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Swan confirmed. One person, described by Swan as an intruder, was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

George Gascon ripped by murder victim’s mother for claiming he made LA County safer: It’s ‘on your back’

The relentless crime wave in the United States continues, and many hold soft-crime district attorneys like Los Angeles County’s George Gascón responsible for the crisis. On Saturday, Gascón claimed his policies have helped make the Los Angeles area safer. Cortlyn Bridges, whose 28-year-old daughter Ky Thomas was murdered in a shooting in 2020, thinks otherwise.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Attacked by Dogs in Sylmar

A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured after being mauled in a dog attack for 19 minutes in Sylmar on Monday. Home surveillance footage shows two dogs attack the woman behind a gate in the yard where the dogs lived. "One officer fired two rounds at one of the two dogs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy