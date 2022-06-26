ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Catalytic converter theft from RV waiting for service

By Nico Rossi
 2 days ago

SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle waiting to get serviced.

According to law enforcement, on Thursday, June 23, around 1:34 a.m. PSP Selinsgrove responded to a call of theft of motor vehicle parts.

State Troopers say a 2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Winnebago RV, that belongs to a 75-year-old male and a 73-year-old female from Selinsgrove was dropped off at Bill’s RV on June 10, just after 1:30 p.m.

Police say between Thursday, June 10 and Thursday, June 23, someone stole the catalytic converter from the RV and then fled the scene. The catalytic converter is valued at $350.

The thief could not be identified on the scene and it is unknown how he fled and in which direction he went.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the actor who stole the catalytic converter is asked to call PSP-Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

WBRE

