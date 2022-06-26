ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Free on the canals summer excursions in Oswego

By Callihan Marshall
 2 days ago

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- If you’re looking for ways to cool off this summer, the Canal Corporation has partnered with Oswego Expeditions as part of “On the Canal” excursion program.

Activities in Oswego:

  • Learn to Kayak session – June 24 – August 21
  • Sunset Paddling – June 26 – August 28
  • Kid Paddlesports on the Canal – June 27 – August 31
  • Urban Paddle – July 5 – August 30
  • Stand-up Paddleboard Lessons – July 9 – August 21

For information and to book: Oswego Expeditions – Adventure Sports in Oswego

For information on the program: On The Canals (ny.gov)

