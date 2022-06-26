Free on the canals summer excursions in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- If you’re looking for ways to cool off this summer, the Canal Corporation has partnered with Oswego Expeditions as part of “On the Canal” excursion program.

Activities in Oswego:

Learn to Kayak session – June 24 – August 21

Sunset Paddling – June 26 – August 28

Kid Paddlesports on the Canal – June 27 – August 31

Urban Paddle – July 5 – August 30

Stand-up Paddleboard Lessons – July 9 – August 21

For information and to book: Oswego Expeditions – Adventure Sports in Oswego

For information on the program: On The Canals (ny.gov)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.