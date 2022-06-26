ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New RWBY: Ice Queendom Trailer Hypes Early Premiere

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRWBY has officially made its anime debut as part of the jam packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the anime is hyping up its early premiere and the rest of the series to come with a special new trailer for RWBY: Ice Queendom. Rooster Teeth took fans of the long running...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of June 26th

The excruciating wait for Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 ends this week. The final two episodes of the season are clearly the most anticipated of the Netflix releases for the week of June 26th, but they aren’t the only new arrivals. We’re also getting a new comedy special from Cristela Alonzo, BEAUTY, and the second season of The Upshaws.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Impresses With a Cool Kanao

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has already impressed fans with its first two TV seasons and a movie, and now one awesome cosplay is impressing all over again with a cool take on Kanao Tsuyuri! Tanjiro Kamado and the others have struggled quite a bit over the course of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series run, but they had a spot where they could rest in between these huge fights at the Butterfly Mansion. Thanks to the help of those at the mansion, Tanjiro and the others not only often rose up to the strength they needed to succeed but often broke their own limits at the same time.
COMICS
ComicBook

RWBY: Ice Queendom Premieres First Three Episodes Free and Early

RWBY is leading the Summer 2022 anime schedule as one of the major new debuts of the next coming months, and RWBY: Ice Queendom has surprised fans everywhere with the early launch of the series' first three episodes that fans can check out for free! Rooster Teeth has united with Bandai Namco Arts and Studio SHAFT for a full anime adaptation of their longest running animated series, and it was scheduled to launch next month as part of the new wave of Summer 2022 offerings. But now fans are able to jump into the first major arc of the anime with its special early premiere.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Oum
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
COMICS
ewrestlingnews.com

Brandi Rhodes Posts Hot Photo To Promote New Show, More

Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter today to promote a new show titled “Brandi on the Rocks” that will be debuting tonight at 7:00 PM EST on the official YouTube channel of the Nightmare Family:. In other news, the latest edition of WWE’s “Top...
WWE
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwby#Queendom#Bandai Namco Arts#Puella Magi#Japanese
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

‘The Price Is Right’: One of the Show’s Models Had a Role on ‘CSI: Miami’

Being a The Price is Right model might not seem like the most obvious foundation for an acting career, but it was for Amber Lancaster. Lancaster has been a presenter and model on classic tv game show since 2008 and remains there to this day. She’s actually been on an amazing 444 episodes to date and counting. While many actors struggle as waiters as they build their acting career, Lancaster seems to have the ultimate day job while also going out on auditions.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Hulu's New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Readies for Fall Comeback With Season 1B Trailer

Spy x Family has aired its final episode along the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule coming to an end, and now the series is getting ready for its second half return this Fall with a new trailer teasing what is coming our way next! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was the most anticipated premiere of the Spring overall, and it quickly met those expectations as the leading franchise of the last few months. Now the series will be taking a break for the Summer before returning for the second half of its debut later this Fall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy