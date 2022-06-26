ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 men shot, 1 fatally, on a bus in West Garfield Park, police say

By Tatyana Turner, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Two men were shot on a bus Sunday, one fatally, in West Garfield Park, authorities said.

At approximately 1:17 p.m., two males with firearms entered a bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, according to a Chicago Police Department notification. Police did not say what kind of bus it was.

The two walked toward the back of the bus and fired at two men, police said. The two shooters then left the bus and fled eastbound.

A man whose age was not given was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and he later died from his injuries, police said. A 24-year-old had a graze wound to the head but refused medical attention on the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

tatturner@chicagotribune.com

