'Get to the airport early': TSA screens 2.45M passengers, highest daily total since February 2020

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The numerous staffing and weather issues that have led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations this year don't appear to be stopping people from returning to air travel.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Friday screened 2.45 million air passengers, the highest daily total since February 2020, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Saturday.

"Get to the airport early, it’s busy!" Farbstein said.

It was the most daily passenger screenings since 2.51 million were counted more than two years ago, she said.

'SUMMER TRAVEL IS KICKING INTO HIGH GEAR': Record number of people expected to take road trips for Fourth of July weekend, AAA predicts

WHAT'S GOING ON? 'Travel Armageddon' as flight delays, cancellations pile up

Passengers wait in line at a TSA checkpoint inside Orlando International Airport in Florida on April 23. Ted Shaffrey, AP

In a letter to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outlining plans to ensure “safe and reliable” airline operations, airline industry trade group Airlines for America (A4A) said Friday that weather and staffing issues, among other things, have hampered travel.

“All sectors of the economy and the federal government are facing post-pandemic challenges, making it more important that we work closely to address these challenges and ensure that our nation’s aviation system remains safe and reliable for both passengers and cargo,” said A4A President and CEO Nicholas Calio.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. She loves to make pizza, photograph friends and spoil her loving cat Pearl.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Get to the airport early': TSA screens 2.45M passengers, highest daily total since February 2020

