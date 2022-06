DENVER – Despite drawing mostly unincorporated areas on the “quiet side” of Lake Norman, the baseball culture in Denver is as strong as any community. The four NCHSAA schools that draw from the Denver ZIP code all hosted first-round playoff games between 2A and 3A, with East Lincoln reaching Game 3 of the Regional Finals. It’s an area that brought home a state championship just four years ago via North Lincoln and has its fingerprints all over the Mooresville Spinners collegiate summer league team. And it’s the home of a player who could just get called up to the St. Louis Cardinals this summer.

DENVER, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO