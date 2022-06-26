ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Remi Bader

By Camille Moore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last couple of years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. As a result, it’s given countless people a platform to express themselves in ways they can’t on other platforms. 26-year-old Remi Bader is one of the many people who have achieved...

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Frankie Paul

Members of the Mormon church are known for being very conservative. So, you can only imagine how shocked people were when a well-known TikToker named Taylor Frankie Paul revealed that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were involved in “soft swinging” with other couples. The announcement got Taylor lots of attention which also brought a good amount of criticism. On top of that, the end of her marriage has also been a hot topic on the internet. However, despite all of the things that people have to stay about her Taylor is moving forward and doing her best to remain unbothered. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylor Frankie Paul.
Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
Jennifer Aniston Has a Nine-Figure Net Worth

A-lister Jennifer Aniston is more than just a successful actress. The businesswoman, producer, and director has been a household name since the '90s, when she starred as Rachel Green on the hit NBC show Friends. Article continues below advertisement. But beyond her role on Friends, the iconic series that aired...
SI Swimsuit Model Kate Bock Marries NBA Superstar

Canadian model Kate Bock, who has appeared in many big campaigns and magazines worldwide, including Sports Illustrated, wed NBA star player Kevin Love on June 25!. The ceremony took place at the New York Public Library, with PEOPLE releasing the first official photos of the event, showcasing Bock in her wedding dress on the stairs inside of the historic building.
Kanye West confuses fans with face mask at BET Awards 2022

The masked man strikes again. Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s 2022 BET Awards, presenting Sean “Diddy” Combs with a Lifetime Achievement Award while wearing one of his signature face-obscuring masks. Unlike some of the coverings he’s worn in the past, however, this one — which Ye topped with a pair of black sunglasses for an even more incognito look — lacked any sort of ventilation, and viewers at home sensed the rap superstar was struggling to get through his speech in the style. “Kanye West bout to pass out in that hot ass mask and outfit on stage. He breathing heavy af,”...
The Simple Steak Tip Rachael Ray Always Follows

If there's any Food Network star who knows how to make good cooking approachable, it's Rachael Ray. Whether it's helping introduce extra-virgin olive oil into kitchen vocabulary as "E.V.O.O." (via Mercury News) or showing viewers how to create delicious meals in less than a half-hour on "30 Minute Meals," she has likely inspired not only home cooks but also celebrities, per ET. In fact, one of the greatest lessons Ray has learned in her Food Network career is the importance of being accessible and open-minded.
Olivia Munn Sports Closet Staples in White Tee, Olive Colored Skirt and Knotted Slides With Boyfriend John Mulaney in New York

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Munn spent a day out with her boyfriend John Mulaney. Munn walked hand in hand with Mulaney, the pair exiting what looked like a hotel in New York City on Friday morning. The comedian is set to perform his stand-up set at Madison Square Garden, hence their arrival in the city. Munn wore a simple white crop top with short sleeves and a mock neckline. The crop on the shirt was modest. The...
Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York. The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag. The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet...
Fans are Still Bothered by the Fat-Suit

I might say it a hundred times in a hundred days a lot of people likely have, but if there’s something out there that will offend people, and there usually is, there will be someone who will find a way to be offended. When the offense is real and is aimed at a particular person or a group of people then it’s easy to stand with the maligned and state that such an attack wasn’t necessary. But a fat suit? It’s not exactly sensitive to some folks, but the fact is that it’s a prop, an inanimate object to be used when necessary to transform one actor or another for a role that’s meant to be entertaining, provocative, and otherwise harmless because it isn’t meant to harm anyone. And yet, larger actors have apparently rallied around the idea that the fat suit is inherently harmful to others because it carried negative connotations that people have picked up on over the years. But that’s not all, since now the suit appears to represent the idea that bigger actors are being somehow phased out in Hollywood.
Bella and Gigi Hadid Debut Shaved Heads at Marc Jacobs' Latest Show in NYC

Exactly a year after his Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Marc Jacobs headed to the New York Public Library once again to showcase his Fall/Winter 2022 range. “We have art not to die of the truth,” the designer quoted Nietszche in his show notes, further adding: “Amidst an ever-changing landscape of resources, unexpected obstacles and a world feverishly digitizing new standards of reality, my sentiment is unwavering — creativity is essential to living.”
Inside Kate Bock and Kevin Love’s Wedding—A Great Gatsby-Inspired Ceremony at the New York Public Library

A photographer played matchmaker for model and entrepreneur Kate Bock and Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball player Kevin Love. The two met in 2015 after individually shooting with the same photographer in New York. “He thought we would be a nice match and set us up on our first date at the St. Regis,” Kate remembers. “From there, the rest was history.”
Elvis – Movie Review

A biopic of Elvis Presley is an absolutely perfect fit for director Baz Luhrmann. The filmmaker is known for a garish visual style that, while not “ugly” per se (and in fact can be quite beautiful if seen with the right eyes), always screams “excessive.” He captured the spirit of flashy rebelliousness in the party scenes in “The Great Gatsby” in 2013 and turned the “Moulin Rouge!” into a paradise of hedonism in 2001. Elvis, or at least his onstage persona, was all about exploiting rebelliousness and hedonism, and looking like the most ambitious kind of eyesore in the process. It’s a shame that Elvis and Luhrmann were professionals in different eras, because one wonders what they could have created if they had worked together. As it is, we have to settle for Luhrmann simply creating this lengthy tribute to Elvis.
How Adison Justis Turned Content Creation Into A Flourishing Modeling Career

Though Instagram was only introduced to the world as recently as 2010, the phenomenon of the application’s widespread adoption has turned it into one of the most indispensable and ubiquitous tools of the modern world. With more than one billion monthly active users and reaches into the farthest corners of the globe, social media platforms like Instagram have become breeding grounds for uses as mundane as keeping up with family and friends, or as targeted as attracting new customers for businesses via robust social media strategies.The rise of Instagram has also brought with it a new era of tastemakers to...
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Cha Cha Real Smooth is a charming comedy-drama about unexpected friendships and second chances. The film follows Andrew (Cooper Raiff), a down-on-his-luck 20-something who lands a job hosting bar mitzvah parties. When he meets June (Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter, Chloe (Vanessa Burghardt), he strikes up a unique friendship with them. As their unlikely bond grows, Andrew starts to see the world in a new light. Through their friendship, he realizes that it’s never too late to start over. Heartwarming and ultimately uplifting, Cha Cha Real Smooth is a feel-good film that will leave you smiling. In a review published in The New Yorker, they gave particular praise to the film’s screenwriter saying, “The most striking thing about “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is the variety and density of dramatic detail that Raiff, as a screenwriter, elaborates within the stark lines of his premise. Yet his virtuosity comes with a strangely sentimental, self-regarding air; the entire film is tinged with a cloying glaze that seeps into the interstices of the drama and limits his characters’ range of motion.” If you enjoyed watching Cha Cha Real Smooth, here are five more movies about friendships, self-discovery, and growing up.
