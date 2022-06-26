10 Things You Didn’t Know about Remi Bader

Cha Cha Real Smooth is a charming comedy-drama about unexpected friendships and second chances. The film follows Andrew (Cooper Raiff), a down-on-his-luck 20-something who lands a job hosting bar mitzvah parties. When he meets June (Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter, Chloe (Vanessa Burghardt), he strikes up a unique friendship with them. As their unlikely bond grows, Andrew starts to see the world in a new light. Through their friendship, he realizes that it’s never too late to start over. Heartwarming and ultimately uplifting, Cha Cha Real Smooth is a feel-good film that will leave you smiling. In a review published in The New Yorker, they gave particular praise to the film’s screenwriter saying, “The most striking thing about “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is the variety and density of dramatic detail that Raiff, as a screenwriter, elaborates within the stark lines of his premise. Yet his virtuosity comes with a strangely sentimental, self-regarding air; the entire film is tinged with a cloying glaze that seeps into the interstices of the drama and limits his characters’ range of motion.” If you enjoyed watching Cha Cha Real Smooth, here are five more movies about friendships, self-discovery, and growing up.
