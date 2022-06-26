Hurricanes land blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada

Miami coach Mario Cristobal reacts to some fans during the UM spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at DRV PNK Stadium. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Mario Cristobal is known as an ace recruiter, and he landed one of the most coveted quarterbacks in this year’s recruiting class.

Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada picked the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, selecting them over offers from Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and more than two dozen other teams. He announced his decision on CBS Sports.

“Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time,” Rashada said on the broadcast. “Really, they all just hit it on the bat. Miami’s kind of got a California vibe, so I guess that’s what really set it off a little bit. And coach [Josh] Gattis and coach Cristobal, those are two proven coaches that kind of can show that they’re all about winning, so that was a big part of it, too.”

Rashada, an Under Armour All-American, is listed as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 45 player in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite ranking. As of Sunday, he is the highest-rated recruit to join Cristobal’s first two Hurricanes classes thus far. Last season, he threw for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions as a junior at Pittsburg (California) High.

The Hurricanes’ newest commit spent part of the week in Coral Gables, taking his fifth and final official visit to Miami, which was enough to sway him toward the Hurricanes. He also took official visits to Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

“I’m feeling good to get it all over with and get ready for all the real work now,” Rashada said. “I learned a lot about myself throughout the recruiting process. Just really to remain yourself throughout, no matter how crazy it gets.”

Rashada said he liked the history of quarterbacks at UM, citing fellow north California natives Gino Toretta and Ken Dorsey as previous star signal-callers to make the trip from the West Coast to Coral Gables.

“There’s like two quarterbacks that made a national run, Heisman run up there from Northern California itself that went to Miami,” Rashada said. “So I know that played a pretty big role, knowing that it’s been done before and you can be next to do it.”

Rashada said Miami reminded him of California, which made him feel more at ease.

“Really just the whole city in Miami, just going in there pretty comfortable,” he said. “It has a little Cali vibe to it, and you can go in there and get the job done and compete for a national championship.”

Miami has several talented quarterbacks on the roster . Current starter Tyler Van Dyke may enter the NFL draft after this season, but Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown remain. Rashada said his goal when he arrives is to build relationships with his teammates and work to improve the team.

“I want to go in there and win my teammates as a player, kind of get their respect and after that, it’s just: build the relationships, try to become a national championship team,” Rashada said. “It takes a quarterback to lead that, so that’s what I’m ready to go do.”

Rashada’s commitment gives the Hurricanes a highly touted centerpiece of the class who can attract more talented players to Coral Gables. Rashada is high-school teammates with four-star Washington commit Rashid Williams, a wide receiver. He has also played seven-on-seven with the Miami Immortals, including five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown.

Rashada is the second quarterback in Miami’s 2023 class. Florida Panhandle native Emory Williams committed to the Hurricanes on Monday . The three-star signal-caller was open to the idea of Rashada joining him in UM’s recruiting class.

“Rashada’s a heck of a player,” Williams told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He can absolutely sling it. So I would love for him to be on board. Just having the best competition brings the best out of people.”

The reaction from the Miami staff was immediate, with many coaches and staffers posting celebratory tweets.

“What we’re building in Miami is REAL!” offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wrote.

Other schools will surely keep pushing for Rashada to change his mind leading up to when he signs his National Letter of Intent. But right now, the star quarterback has a goal in mind: winning at Miami.

“I don’t like losing,” Rashada said. “I won’t call myself a winner yet, but I don’t like losing.”