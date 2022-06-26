ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hurricanes land blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBgbZ_0gMlMUee00
Miami coach Mario Cristobal reacts to some fans during the UM spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at DRV PNK Stadium. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Mario Cristobal is known as an ace recruiter, and he landed one of the most coveted quarterbacks in this year’s recruiting class.

Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada picked the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, selecting them over offers from Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and more than two dozen other teams. He announced his decision on CBS Sports.

“Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time,” Rashada said on the broadcast. “Really, they all just hit it on the bat. Miami’s kind of got a California vibe, so I guess that’s what really set it off a little bit. And coach [Josh] Gattis and coach Cristobal, those are two proven coaches that kind of can show that they’re all about winning, so that was a big part of it, too.”

Rashada, an Under Armour All-American, is listed as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 45 player in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite ranking. As of Sunday, he is the highest-rated recruit to join Cristobal’s first two Hurricanes classes thus far. Last season, he threw for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions as a junior at Pittsburg (California) High.

The Hurricanes’ newest commit spent part of the week in Coral Gables, taking his fifth and final official visit to Miami, which was enough to sway him toward the Hurricanes. He also took official visits to Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

“I’m feeling good to get it all over with and get ready for all the real work now,” Rashada said. “I learned a lot about myself throughout the recruiting process. Just really to remain yourself throughout, no matter how crazy it gets.”

Rashada said he liked the history of quarterbacks at UM, citing fellow north California natives Gino Toretta and Ken Dorsey as previous star signal-callers to make the trip from the West Coast to Coral Gables.

“There’s like two quarterbacks that made a national run, Heisman run up there from Northern California itself that went to Miami,” Rashada said. “So I know that played a pretty big role, knowing that it’s been done before and you can be next to do it.”

Rashada said Miami reminded him of California, which made him feel more at ease.

“Really just the whole city in Miami, just going in there pretty comfortable,” he said. “It has a little Cali vibe to it, and you can go in there and get the job done and compete for a national championship.”

Miami has several talented quarterbacks on the roster . Current starter Tyler Van Dyke may enter the NFL draft after this season, but Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown remain. Rashada said his goal when he arrives is to build relationships with his teammates and work to improve the team.

“I want to go in there and win my teammates as a player, kind of get their respect and after that, it’s just: build the relationships, try to become a national championship team,” Rashada said. “It takes a quarterback to lead that, so that’s what I’m ready to go do.”

Rashada’s commitment gives the Hurricanes a highly touted centerpiece of the class who can attract more talented players to Coral Gables. Rashada is high-school teammates with four-star Washington commit Rashid Williams, a wide receiver. He has also played seven-on-seven with the Miami Immortals, including five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown.

Rashada is the second quarterback in Miami’s 2023 class. Florida Panhandle native Emory Williams committed to the Hurricanes on Monday . The three-star signal-caller was open to the idea of Rashada joining him in UM’s recruiting class.

“Rashada’s a heck of a player,” Williams told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He can absolutely sling it. So I would love for him to be on board. Just having the best competition brings the best out of people.”

The reaction from the Miami staff was immediate, with many coaches and staffers posting celebratory tweets.

“What we’re building in Miami is REAL!” offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wrote.

Other schools will surely keep pushing for Rashada to change his mind leading up to when he signs his National Letter of Intent. But right now, the star quarterback has a goal in mind: winning at Miami.

“I don’t like losing,” Rashada said. “I won’t call myself a winner yet, but I don’t like losing.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard safety Antione Jackson keeping options open despite recent Georgia commitment

Dillard junior safety Antione Jackson pledged to Georgia earlier this year, but that has not stopped him from being open to other options. Jackson pledged to the Bulldogs back in March, but still might consider the plethora of offers he has received. The defensive back who is listed at 6-feet has around 29 programs interested in him, including Auburn and Notre Dame, and is not closing the door ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A look at the Miami Hurricanes tight ends entering the 2022 season | Summer camp series

The South Florida weather is getting warmer, and spring football is in the rearview mirror. The college football season is approaching. With Mario Cristobal and a new coaching staff bringing optimism to Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes will look to improve on their 7-5 record in 2021 and compete for an ACC title. Each week, we’ll take a look at Miami’s position groups and see where they ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas among seven Broward football teams opening season against visiting out-of-state standouts

There is always plenty to look forward to at the start of a football season, and that will be especially true this year for more than a half-dozen teams from Broward County. Seven teams will open their upcoming campaigns in South Florida vs. out-of-state opponents as part of the Broward County National High School Football Showcase. The local programs that will compete against teams from ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
FanSided

Miami football was prepared for Issiah Walker entering transfer portal

The Miami football program was prepared for rising third-year freshman offensive lineman Issiah Walker to enter the transfer portal. Walker entered the portal on Monday per multiple reports. The addition of Walker to the transfer portal has been rumored since early May. Miami has added several offensive linemen for 2022.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mario Cristobal visits prospect in hospital after he suffered injury during UM camp, offers him a scholarship

Koby Howard came from Pensacola to Coral Gables to work out with the Hurricanes coaching staff and hopefully receive a Miami offer. The Pensacola Catholic rising sophomore wide receiver had already started making a name for himself in the Florida Panhandle, racking up more than a dozen college offers. He looked to continue impressing coaches when he went out for a deep pass during Miami’s ...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Miami Hurricanes recruit hauls in $9.5 million NIL deal after turning down $11 million to go to Florida

Quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada is set for a massive payday before he even steps foot on a college football field. According to On3 Sports, the Miami Hurricanes dropped a stupendous amount of money to lure in the 4-star recruit, who snubbed Florida in the process. Rashada agreed to a $9.5 million NIL with Miami booster […] The post Miami Hurricanes recruit hauls in $9.5 million NIL deal after turning down $11 million to go to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage ranked among nation’s top 20 teams

The latest MaxPreps preseason football rankings were released this week, and three Broward County teams were listed within the top 20 in the entire nation. St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage are the three Broward County programs leading the way in MaxPreps’ latest list of top 100 teams across the country. The Raiders are the highest-ranked of the bunch at No. 5, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Emory Williams
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Mario Cristobal
Miami New Times

The Original Hot Dog Factory Comes to Miami

The hot dog restaurant known for its cameos on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its way to Miami. On July 11, the Original Hot Dog Factory will open its first Florida location just in time to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. The Original Hot Dog Factory opened...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

People on the move: Find out who made career changes in South Florida

Franchise Fully Promoted, a branded apparel and promotional products franchise, appointed Kevin Davydov to lead its promotional initiatives as marketing manager. Hospitality Bob Tedesco was named managing director at JW Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, in Miami. Most recently he was senior vice president and assistant general manager at The Cordish Company Live! Casino and Hotel in Maryland. ...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Disney Springs no longer a stop on Brightline’s Miami to Tampa route

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline will no longer have a station at Disney Springs as part of its 320-mile higher-speed passenger train service stretching from Miami to Orlando to Tampa Bay, railway officials said in a statement on Tuesday. The company, which initially planned to include a single station at...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#American Football#College Football#Pnk Stadium#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#The Miami Hurricanes#Lsu#Texas A M#Cbs Sports
franchising.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory Opening 25th Location In Miami

Atlanta-Based Restaurant Set to Open in Hialeah Next Month. June 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // Atlanta, Georgia - The Original Hot Dog Factory is proud to announce that they are opening their 25th location in Miami next month (National Hot Dog Month/July). This location will be in Hialeah at: 8583 NW 186th Street.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

We took Tri-Rail to Miami, here’s how we spent our weekend...

It’s time to travel around South Florida! I took Tri-Rail to Miami this past weekend to meet up with friends for a few days of R&R. Here are a few things we had on the agenda. Tri-Rail has 18 stations serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties — plus,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Click10.com

Man receives hefty fine after sacrificing animals in Virginia Key

MIAMI – A man who was spotted sacrificing animals on the beach in Virginia Key this week received a hefty fine from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The Virginia Key Outdoor Center posted photos on Instagram, along with a video, of chickens in boxes on the sand, some which were dead.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Walt Disney World Cancels Brightline Station at Disney Springs

A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
ORLANDO, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Delicious Burgers in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is one of my favorite coastal cities, with fabulous beaches, exciting nightlife, yachting, and over 165 miles of inland waterways. It’s also the perfect place to enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise? Where should you go for the best burgers in Fort Lauderdale?. Fortunately, there’s more than one...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy