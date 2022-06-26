ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA--California Digest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PRIDE PARADES

Pride parades kicked off in New York City and around the country Sunday with glittering confetti, cheering crowds, fluttering rainbow flags and newfound fears about losing freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere took place just two days after one conservative justice on the Supreme Court signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court should reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. By Bobby Caina Calvansent. SENT: 975 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-IRAN

LOS ANGELES – Two years ago, Leili Ghazi quit studying biomedical engineering in Iran and seized the chance to travel to the United States to build a new life for herself and her parents. Now, the 22-year-old is separated indefinitely from her family because her father performed required military service more than two decades ago as a conscript for a branch of the Iranian armed forces that the U.S. government years later declared a foreign terrorist organization. By Amy Taxin. SENT: 1,129 words, photos.

FILM BOX OFFICE

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis” shook up theaters with an estimated $30.5 million in weekend ticket sales, but — in a box-office rarity — “Elvis” tied “Top Gun: Maverick,” which also reported $30.5 million, for No. 1 in theaters. By AP Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 805 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— ABORTION PROTEST-LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have arrested a man they said attacked an officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during a demonstration against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

— GAS PRICES — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell by 4 cents in the past two weeks to $5.05 per gallon.

SPORTS:

BBN--PHILLIES-HARPER INJURED

SAN DIEGO — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t yet announced a timeline for his return. Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. SENT: 283 words.

BBN--PHILLIES-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — A day after Bryce Harper broke his left thumb when he was hit by a pitch, Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies go for a series win against Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game started at 1:10 p.m.

BBN--DODGERS-BRAVES

ATLANTA — Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin will put his unbeaten record on the line and try for his 10th win when he faces Braves rookie Spencer Strider. The series is a rematch of the last two NL Championship Series. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 4:08 p.m.

BBN-REDS-GIANTS

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cincinnati plays San Francisco at Oracle Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 7:15 p.m. By Michael Wagaman.

BBA-MARINERS-ANGELS BRAWL

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 154 words.

BBA-MARINERS-ANGELS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Marco Gonzales takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners in their series finale against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Started at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

