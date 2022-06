BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A Buncombe County, North Carolina couple was arrested Tuesday, accused in the death of their infant daughter. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Four Wheel Drive off of Cedar Hill Road Tuesday for the death of two-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO