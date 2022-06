The Milwaukee Brewers entered Tuesday with a slim half-game lead in the National League Central over the St. Louis Cardinals. After a day off on Monday, the Brewers will have some reinforcements in tow when they begin a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after activating starter Brandon Woodruff (ankle) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf) from the injured list. (Reliever Trevor Kelley and utility player Pablo Reyes were optioned to the minors in corresponding moves.)

