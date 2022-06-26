ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rodney Overton
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIDgV_0gMlK46f00

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

TikTok star’s son killed in Alabama shooting, family confirms

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Star, NC
WVNS

Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that another catfish record has been broken in the state. The 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken fittingly on West Virginia Day, June 20, during free fishing weekend. Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught the record channel catfish […]
LIFESTYLE
cnyhomepage.com

West Virginia Chief Deputy speaks out after being shot in the leg

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s been more than a week since police say Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pa., began shooting near Exit 99 on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. In the process, Brevosky shot a law enforcement officer. Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman heard some commotion...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

10 years later: ‘The 2012 Derecho’ in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Today, we remember a major weather disaster that tore through north central West Virginia. It wasn’t just a severe thunderstorm – it’s what made the word, “derecho,” a household name. The way I looked at it in my mind – it was late June, early summer – there was nothing to stop […]
WTRF- 7News

Are there mountain lions in West Virginia? DNR says no

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Are there mountain lions in the Mountain State? The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) says no, but several residents say they may have recently seen the creature creeping around. Multiple people living in Eleanor, West Virginia, have reported possible mountain lion spottings in the area during late June. […]
ELEANOR, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mountains#Accident#Ems#Chesterfield County Fire#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state police looking for missing person

The West Virginia State Police sent out a press release saying they are conducting a missing person investigation. State police say they are looking for John Bryce Westerhausen, 58 years old, of Clarksburg. Westerhausen was last seen in the Clarksburg area on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022 around 7:30 PM driving a red, […]
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

WWII veteran Woody Williams hospitalized in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being returned home to West Virginia over the weekend, the Woody Williams Foundation has provided an update on Woody, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. According to a letter posted to Facebook by the foundation, Williams is in the hospital back in his beloved home state. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

Study ranks WV among least independent states in the union

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As Independence Day nears, WalletHub got in the spirit by ranking states based on their levels of independence and West Virginia is near the bottom. This comes after another WalletHub ranked the Mountain State as the nation’s worst economy, which prompted Gov. Jim Justice to call the study’s makers “liberal fruitcakes.” […]
EDUCATION
WVNS

Hospice of Southern WV named five-star hospice facility

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) has been recognized as a five-star hospice, an achievement that places HSWV in the top hospices in the country. Only 195 hospices of the 2,026 hospices in the United States have been awarded the rating that gives them the five-star status. The rating is scored […]
BECKLEY, WV
WBTW News13

1 shot, 1 arrested in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another taken into custody early Sunday morning in Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. A man was shot at about 1 a.m. at a home on Coattail Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The man […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WVNS

Remembering the derecho of 2012, 10 years later

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Ten years ago, a severe storm hit the Mountain State which left power outages, high water, and winds. Most West Virginians remember the severe derecho that hit the state back in 2012. Winds in the area reached 60 to 80 miles an hour and power was knocked out for 670,000 West Virginians. It […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy