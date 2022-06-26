ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Rodney Overton, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvG9x_0gMlK1SU00

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

TikTok star’s son killed in Alabama shooting, family confirms

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
ktbb.com

Manhunt underway after 2 sheriff’s deputies shot in Alabama

(BIBB COUNTY, Ala.) -- A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County Sheriff's deputies, officials said. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Star, NC
AL.com

Alabama officers who died in line of duty in 2021 honored in End of Watch Ride to Remember

Four Alabama law enforcement officers are being remembered as part of a countrywide tour to remember officers who died in the line of duty in 2021. The End of Watch Ride to Remember stopped first in north Alabama Tuesday to honor Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner, who died Oct. 2, 2021, following a shootout in Muscle Shoals. On Wednesday, the tour stopped first in Birmingham to honor Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Willie Hall, who died Sept. 14, 2021, of COVID-19.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with farm truck

A Mississippi man died when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Saturday. Officials from the Tishomingo County Coroner’s Office report that Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a farm truck Saturday afternoon. The crash happened six miles north of Iuka on Highway...
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Hurt After Collision at I-55 & Lakeland Dr

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. close to the I-55 and Lakeland Drive intersection. The on-duty paramedics helped to provide aid to the injured parties. There was no information on the severity of injuries related to the accident. No further information has been disclosed. An investigation into the cause...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mountains#Accident#Ems#Chesterfield County Fire#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

UPDATE: Missing Green Bay area woman found safe in Alabama

GREEN BAY — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman from Village of Allouez in Brown County who was last seen at a Greyhound bus station in Meridian, Mississippi. Darice White, 27, was reported missing on Saturday, June 25, 2022 when she never arrived to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wvua23.com

Update: Man charged with killing 2 found dead in Holt fire

A 39-year-old man is facing two capital murder charges after two people were found dead inside a home that caught fire in Holt. The victims, 42-year-old Eric Shane Hatter and Shelli Wallace, died in May. Wallace was only recently positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, but both lived at the home.
HOLT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
HORN LAKE, MS
abc11.com

10-year-old brothers save dad from drowning in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- It's still emotional for Brad Hassig to talk about the day he almost drowned in his pool in Alabama and not just because he could have died. Hassig is also overwhelmed with pride because his rescuers-- were his own young sons. "You never know if you're ever...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is arrested for domestic violence. This video was anonymously sent to WCBI but shows the alleged incident involving trooper Jeffrey Watson on June 24th. You can see the violence captured on a surveillance camera near a Kosciusko home. A Mississippi...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Federal agents arrest Saudi ‘operative’ in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to the Daily Journal, federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man living in Mississippi with lying to federal officials. Ibrahim Alhussayen, who lives in Brandon, is accused of submitting false statements to federal officials about using an Instagram account to intimidate Saudi citizens living in the United States and Canada […]
WJTV 12

What is a Blue Alert?

Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy