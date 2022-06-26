ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Produce Epic Stretch of Offensive Ineptitude Against Astros

By Thomas Neumann
 3 days ago

Houston held the Bronx Bombers hitless over 16 consecutive innings during a three-game weekend span.

The Yankees boast a fearsome lineup with the likes of players such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

But even New York isn’t immune to the fickle nature of baseball, evidenced by their epic stretch of offensive futility this weekend against Astros pitching. In fact, the Yankees were mired in the longest hitless streak in at least 70 years until the seventh inning on Sunday, according to ESPN Stats & Info .

The Yankees ultimately went 16 consecutive innings without a base hit, beginning with the ninth inning of a 3–1 loss to Houston on Friday. Then came Saturday's no-hitter by a trio of Houston pitchers , who guided the Astros to a 3–0 victory. Finally, the Yankees went hitless for six-plus innings against Houston starter José Urquidy on Sunday.

Stanton ended the hitless stretch with a solo home run to center field off Urquidy with one out in the seventh inning, cutting Houston’s lead to 3–1. The homer ended an 0-for-52 skid by the Yankees, although they drew nine walks and reached base once on an error during that stretch.

The 16 consecutive hitless innings matches the longest such skids in MLB since the expansion era began in 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau . The Astros endured such a streak against the Dodgers in 1981, and the Twins and Rangers each did so against the Athletics in 1973.

Despite their recent offensive woes, the Yankees rallied to beat the Astros, 6-3 in 10 innings, and New York remains in first place atop the AL East at 53–20.

That said, it’s probably safe to say the Yankees are happy to bid adieu to the Astros. New York will play host to the A's in a three-game series beginning Monday. Then the Yankees visit Houston for a single game on Thursday due to a scheduling quirk created in the wake of the offseason lockout.

