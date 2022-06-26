ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court

Bids Farewell To The Two-Step Test

By Josh Blackman
 3 days ago
If you have paid attention to Second Amendment litigation over the past decade, you have become familiar with the two-step framework. Under this framework, those challenging gun control laws usually prevail at step one, and lose at step two. The specifics are largely unimportant for the reasons that Judge VanDyke explained....

Reason.com

SCOTUS Rejects 'Interest-Balancing' Tests That Treated the Second Amendment As a 'Constitutional Orphan'

When it ruled against New York's restrictions on gun possession outside the home yesterday, the Supreme Court delivered a rebuke to government officials who presume to decide which individuals may exercise a constitutional right. The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen is also a rebuke to lower federal courts that for years have been rubber-stamping gun control laws based on a "two-step" analysis that frequently amounts to approving restrictions as long as the government can articulate reasons for them.
Reason.com

The Kavanaugh Concurrence Is The New Kennedy Concurrence

For a generation, Justice Kennedy was the swing vote on the Supreme Court. In almost every major case, you could expect a concurrence by Justice Kennedy to moderate the holding. And they would always include the same message: I agree with the Court, but let me announce some limits that no one else agreed to. And invariably, the lower courts would treat those limitations as if they were controlling. Forget the Marks rule. Everyone follow the Kennedy rule.
Reason.com

Recent Episodes of Divided Argument

Divided Argument, my podcast about the Supreme Court with Dan Epps, has been in high season this month, as the Court has released the majority of its important opinions. Here are the episodes from this month so far:. SMUGLER: We discuss the Bivens decision in Egbert v. Boule and the...
, Originalism, and Post-Enactment Practice

Justice Thomas's majority opinion in Bruen provides a roadmap of how to use originalism based on analogical reasoning--that is, how to look at practices from prior to ratification of the Second Amendment. The Court also discusses, at some length, how to consider post-enactment practice. This issue has been subject to debate in originalist circles for some time. In Heller, for example, Justice Scalia considered gun restrictions that were enforced following the ratification of the Second Amendment. Justice Stevens criticized Scalia with a charge of hypocrisy: why would an originalist look at history that came after the Second Amendment's adoption? Scalia replied that originalists can rely on post-ratification history that confirms pre-ratification history. That confirmation suggests a continuity, in which the meaning of the text did not change over time. By contrast, post-ratification history is less useful if there was no continuity--that is, there was some later-in-time break in practice that suggested a shift in meaning.
Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
State Attorney General Suggests Considering Applicants' Ideological Viewpoints in Denying Carry Licenses

Friday, the day after the New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen Supreme Court decision, the California Attorney General wrote a letter to California law enforcement and government lawyers, expressing "the Attorney General's view that the Court's decision renders California's 'good cause' standard to secure a permit to carry a concealed weapon in most public places unconstitutional." California thus seems ready to promptly shift to a fundamentally shall-issue regime, in which pretty much all law-abiding adults can get licenses to carry concealed weapons. Nor will this require legislative action, I think; California already has a may-issue regime in place for licensing, so—as the AG's office notes—licensing authorities ("sheriffs and chiefs of police") can just use that regime but essentially without applying a good-cause requirement.
Justice Breyer's Final(?) Majority Opinion Is A Win For Federal Power

Today the Supreme Court decided Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety, in which a 5-4 Court concluded that state sovereign immunity does not prevent Congress from authorizing suits against states pursuant to its power to raise and support armies. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority, in what may have been his last majority opinion as a Supreme Court Justice. He was joined by the Chief Justice and Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Kavanaugh. Justice Thomas dissented, joined by Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Barrett.
Randy Barnett: Abortion, Guns, and the Future of the Supreme Court

As the most momentous Supreme Court term in recent memory comes to a close, are things better or worse for libertarians?. Georgetown Law's Randy Barnett is arguably the most important and influential libertarian legal scholar walking the planet today. Over the years, he's argued against Obamacare and for medical marijuana in front of the Supreme Court. In books like Restoring the Lost Constitution and The Structure of Liberty, he's developed the concept of what he calls "judicial engagement," or the idea that judges need to be more forceful in striking down laws that restrict rights guaranteed by the Constitution. At the same time, he's a powerful critic of liberal judicial activism where judges effectively create law out of ideological preference and he pushes back against conservative majoritarianism, which holds that legislatures can basically do whatever they want.
Enforcing Abortion Bans Is Much Harder Than Winning in Court

Before my son's birth, my wife had three miscarriages. In an era of less-advanced medicine, those brief pregnancies might never have been detected, but they were and the end of each was heart-wrenching, no matter that they were undoubtedly caused by abnormalities. But what if she'd done something that might have triggered the miscarriages? Now that the majority of abortions involve medication instead of surgery, linking the end of a pregnancy to individuals' decisions isn't as simple as some abortion opponents claim and has already resulted in disturbing arrests and prosecutions. As pro-lifers celebrate their victory in a post-Roe world, they should tread lightly or risk creating new horrors.
Justice Thomas and Loving v. Virginia

Justice Thomas is married to a white woman. And the couple lives in Virginia. Prior to the Supreme Court's decision in Loving v. Virginia, the law of the Commonwealth criminalized interracial marriage. In the wake of Dobbs, critics have tried to hoist Justice Thomas on his own petard: Oh yeah, you would overrule Obergefell, but what about Loving? Indeed, Justice McDonald of the Connecticut Supreme Court, who is in a same-sex marriage, got in on the fun with some wordplay:
MPs should not bring babies into Commons, says cross-party review

MPs should not be allowed to bring babies into the House of Commons chamber during debates, a cross-party review has recommended after mounting “confusion” about the rules. The procedure committee report was ordered amid an outcry over Labour backbencher Stella Creasy being told she could no longer bring...
The Next Abortion Battlegrounds

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and concluded that the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process clause does not protect a fundamental right to terminate a pregnancy. This will put an end to cases questioning whether a given set of abortion regulations constitute an "undue burden" on a woman's right to an abortion, but (as Ilya notes below) it will not put an end to abortion-related litigation.
Glenn Youngkin's Proposed 15-Week Abortion Ban Speaks to Abortion Moderates

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced that he would push for legislation restricting most abortions after 15 weeks. Shortly following the Supreme Court's decision repealing Roe v. Wade (1973), Youngkin's office said that it would enlist four Republican lawmakers to draft a bill banning abortions in the state after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, and cases where the mother's life is endangered. Youngkin also indicated that he would be willing to compromise on a 20-week ban.
Abortion Rights Under the 9th and 14th Amendments

Justice Samuel Alito's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization argued that the constitutional right to abortion must be eliminated so that state governments may enjoy free rein to criminalize abortion as they see fit. The problem with Alito's opinion is that it stands at odds with the text...
