The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Telephone Reassurance Program places daily well-check telephone calls to older adults and adults with disabilities who are living alone in Anne Arundel County. These individuals can count on a friendly telephone call every day of the year. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the assurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world. It is also a great way for volunteers to support their community and gain a sense of purpose.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO