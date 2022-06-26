ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

Former Oldham County choir teacher receives sentence in student rape case

 3 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former choir teacher at a Kentucky high school has been sentenced to five years in prison in the rape of an underage student. Haley Reed, a former teacher at Oldham...

Comments / 26

Stymie
2d ago

Women wanted equality. Being held to the same standards, being held accountable, and experiencing the same the consequences as men is true equality. Enjoy.

2
Bonnie Trent
3d ago

5 years if that had been a male teacher he would have gotten 20 years

10
close2edge
3d ago

sheesh where is the mentality on Women hot for what has to be lousy sex. Men dont seem to get it until at least 30. Most never get it.

2
