Former Oldham County choir teacher receives sentence in student rape case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When it comes to Lexington homicides, maybe none of them had the number of witnesses that Eric Boone’s murder did. The 42-year-old was sitting at a stop light in mid-May when he was shot and killed. Dozens of people saw what happened. Some came forward to talk to the police, but others left the scene. Now, Crime Stoppers wants to know if those witnesses can add any additional information.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO