Animals without equal, puppies have the power to fascinate even the hardest hearts. Because of this, it is not surprising that they are considered to be man’s best friend. However, these animals have a way of endearing themselves that transcends human empathy, and on this particular occasion, a Great Pyrenees surprised everyone with its new mate—an animal that is twice as big but just as devoted as he is.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO