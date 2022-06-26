ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Broward woman, 29, hasn’t been seen since walking away from her home on Friday

By David J. Neal
 3 days ago

Iesha Parkinson’s family doesn’t know what she was wearing when she walked away from her home in the 6500 block of Northwest Sixth Court in Margate Friday around 9 a.m. They know she might be wearing a wig.

But they know they haven’t seen her. Margate police are asking for the public’s help finding Parkinson.

She stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0Nmz_0gMlHmlt00
Iesha Parkinson from Margate Margate Police Department

“Parkinson has been diagnosed with certain illnesses that causes her to meet the criteria for a missing endangered person,” Margate police said in a release. “Her family reported she has not been taking her prescribed medication for those illnesses.”

Anyone who knows anything about Parkinson’s whereabouts should call either Margate police at 954-972-7111 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

