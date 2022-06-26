ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee dips into Georgia to land commitment from talented 2023 linebacker

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee has been busy on the 2023 recruiting trails, already putting together a strong class. That class got stronger on Sunday, as player No. 12 committed to the program. That player came from Georgia in the form of 3-star LB Jeremiah...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Government Technology

Elections Investigation Focuses on South Georgia Breach

(TNS) — Subpoenas sent this month are seeking evidence of whether election conspiracy theorists gained unauthorized access to Georgia voting equipment and copied sensitive files in Coffee County after the 2020 election. The subpoenas demand documents including ballot images, election data, computer software and the identities of who funded...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The 10 Best School Districts in Georgia

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

More broadband connectivity coming to rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
GEORGIA STATE
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in Georgia

If you have never been to Georgia, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While it is not as popular as other states, like South Carolina or Florida, for example, Georgia is still a great travel destination. There are plenty of beautiful places to choose from and there is something for everybody.
Eater

What Really Makes Georgia Peaches So Much Better

Georgia is in the prime of peach season: that stretch from mid-June to mid-July where true freestones are cheerily hawked at farmers markets and roadside stands. It’s the time of biting into dripping, melty fruit over a sink and letting drops of liquid sunshine run down your chin. And most importantly, it’s a period when Georgians can rightfully brag about their local peach bounty.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Georgia ENT clinics owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for fraud

Jeffrey Gallups, MD, owner of a chain of Alpharetta, Ga.-based medical clinics, has been sentenced to three years in prison for a scheme in which the former Georgia insurance commissioner also has been indicted, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 28. Dr. Gallups profited from ordering physicians who worked at his...
ALPHARETTA, GA
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, MS

