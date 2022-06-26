Nancy Pelosi's Husband Formally Charged with DUI

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband was formally charged this weekend with driving under the influence in California.

Paul Pelosi (82) has been formally charged by prosecutors in Northern California, according to The Associated Press . The 82-year-old was hit by a 2014 Jeep on May 28. Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porshe. The accident happened just after midnight near Yountville, CA, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The District Attorney’s office filed misdemeanor charges against the driver of the Jeep. Paul Pelosi has now officially been charged on suspicion of DUI. Officials say the husband of Nancy Pelosi will not be commenting as the matter is a private one.

Paul Pelosi’s alcohol content level was .082% and was taken two hours after the accident. Pelosi was arrested this weekend but posted $5000 bail. The bail was set at $5000 for two misdemeanor charges according to the news outlet.

How bout some leniency, look who he’s married to! -David B.

What a waste of paper and time. He won’t see jail time. Victim will get an undisclosed settlement and Husband Pelosi will get some community service that someone else will do for him. -Scott B.