Public Safety

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Formally Charged with DUI

By CJ
 3 days ago
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband was formally charged this weekend with driving under the influence in California.

Paul Pelosi (82) has been formally charged by prosecutors in Northern California, according to The Associated Press . The 82-year-old was hit by a 2014 Jeep on May 28. Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porshe. The accident happened just after midnight near Yountville, CA, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The District Attorney’s office filed misdemeanor charges against the driver of the Jeep. Paul Pelosi has now officially been charged on suspicion of DUI. Officials say the husband of Nancy Pelosi will not be commenting as the matter is a private one.

Paul Pelosi’s alcohol content level was .082% and was taken two hours after the accident. Pelosi was arrested this weekend but posted $5000 bail. The bail was set at $5000 for two misdemeanor charges according to the news outlet.

How bout some leniency, look who he’s married to! -David B.

What a waste of paper and time. He won’t see jail time. Victim will get an undisclosed settlement and Husband Pelosi will get some community service that someone else will do for him. -Scott B.

This is none of our business and qualifies as gossip, which equals sin. -Kelly S.

Comments / 29

Maria
3d ago

Someone else would have been charged with a felony and their license taken away and also it would have cost over twenty thousand for a regular person. It’s a shame not justice

Reply(1)
22
Claud Balls
3d ago

10500 people are killed by drunk drivers every year in the USA, now maybe Nancy will see my gun rights as a private matter and stop commenting on them!

Reply
19
Took a Heard
3d ago

It's not a " private matter" especially to all the survivors and victims This should be a very public case.

Reply
15
