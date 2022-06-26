All-star athletes for VT and NH come together for fun weekend

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — A small ski area in Vermont has announced that it’s retiring its name, Suicide Six, this summer amid growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name. The resort said on its website on Tuesday that it shares those concerns and “embraces...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An incredible find in Vermont has botanists celebrating. A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 was recently found in Chittenden County. To protect the population of small whorled pogonias, officials won’t say exactly where they were found.
Vermont Public former Radio's new "brand," dropping the apparently-old-fashioned word "Radio" from its name, is a misguided gesture made worse by the result: A dangling non-phrase with a pair of modifiers lacking a noun. Yes, radio was the medium for “The Shadow” and Jack Benny, but there's no dishonor in...
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. […]
When thinking of Vermont, a few things might come to mind: the Northeast Kingdom, maple syrup, Senator Bernie Sanders, and the Ben & Jerry’s factory. However, America’s 14th state also consists of towns that combine beautiful landscapes with history, nature, arts, and food—and Manchester in Southern Vermont is just one of our many favorites.
By Bonnie Kirn Donahue, UVM Extension Master Gardener Peaches are one of the more surprising fruits that grow in Vermont. Easy to pick and fantastically juicy, peaches are beautiful, fuzzy globes to look forward to each summer. Growing peaches is […]
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pups were flying on Lake Bomoseen Sunday. About 50 dogs competed at the annual Fly Dogs event. We’re told Reaper got the biggest jump at 27 feet, 10 inches. A nice way to cool off on a hot day!
This summer, Middlebury will gain a natural wine store and a seasonal ice cream stand, both funded by grant money through the Better Middlebury Partnership. In late May, Erika Dunyak and Danielle Pattavina received a Kick Start Middlebury grant of $20,000 for Schmetterling Wine Shop at 48 Main Street, which they plan to open by July 1. Helen Hall was given $15,000 for Calvi's, an ice cream stand in Frog Hollow Alley.
VERGENNES, Vt. — In this week’s "This is Our Home," NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Vergennes to check out the smallest city in Vermont. The locals like to call it, "A little city, with a big heart." For next week, Sarahbeth will be heading to Jericho, Vermont,...
MANCHESTER, NH – Tammy Chambers had been living in an apartment in Goffstown for five years. She had every expectation of living there another five. Then, without warning, an avalanche of misfortune fell upon her.
New England knows all too well the bite of horseflies and deerflies. While far easier to see with the naked eye than mosquitos, these guys land delicately enough that you don’t notice them until it’s too late and they’re already dining on your exposed flesh. According to...
BOSTON -- A procession from Boston to New Hampshire honored a fallen marine on Tuesday. Skyeye followed the remains of Captain Nicholas P. Losapio as they were brought from Logan Airport to Wolfeboro. Earlier this month, the 31-year-old was one of five marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed in the California desert. A funeral and memorial service are planned for July 9 in Wolfeboro.
Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?. The Smugglers’ Notch mountain pass between Stowe and Cambridge is known for being a scenic drive... and for trapping trailer trucks. Weinberger defends decision to limit borrowing on new Burlington High School. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s mayor is...
SALEM, N.H. — A pair of gas stations in New Hampshire will be offering fuel at a heavily discounted price this week. Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire is partnering with the Mobil at 4-6 Mall Road in Salem and the Mobil at 456 Union Street in Littleton to offer motorists regular unleaded gasoline at a lowered price of $2.38 a gallon.
Richmond, VT — Wake boats have caused a wave of controversy in Vermont, as a petition was submitted in early March to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, calling for new rules about their use. The citizen group coined “Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes” who submitted the petition are centering around the idea that wake boats are hurting both the environment around smaller lakes and the water quality itself.
The Bullrock Corporation has completed another 36-unit apartment building on The Mountain Road in Stowe. Mountain Haus phase 2 opens in August. The one- and two-bedroom apartments, on the 40-acre campus, adjoin the 36-unit Mountain Haus phase 1 building. With its hiking trails, connection to the Catamount Trail, access to...
While being interviewed by a member of the press, I was told that there were "many truths" to the debate over the Vermont Abenaki. I told this individual that there are not "many truths." There is only one truth. That is the definition of the word "truth." There are, however, many narratives.
The zoning board's ruling affects the Haven’s ability to run its grab-n-go meal program, which was established during the pandemic.
