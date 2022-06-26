All-star athletes for VT and NH come together for fun weekend

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. […] Read More The post With reports of bear conflicts rising, state urges Vermonters and visitors to the state to be aware, proactive appeared first on The Mountain Times.

VERMONT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO