Morgan County, AL

Morgan County crash leaves one dead

By Bobby Mathews
 3 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports MORGAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at approximately 11:50 a.m. Sunday, June 26, has claimed the life of a Falkville man....

