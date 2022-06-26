ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Ventura County Greek Festival offers Mediterranean fare, folk dancing, live music and more

By Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

A weekend celebration of all things Greek kept drawing families to Camillo well into its third day Sunday.

The Ventura County Greek Festival offered confections and plates of Mediterranean fare, folk dancing, live music and more at Freedom Park.

Hosted by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Camarillo, the event marked its 43rd year with hundreds of guests from Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties.

Admission is $5, which includes a ticket for the drawing, and free for children age 12 and younger and members of the military. For more information, visit vcgreekfestival.org .

