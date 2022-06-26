ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

White Plains holds protests in response to Roe v. Wade overturning

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A rally was held in White Plains on Sunday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Christine Kisler of Mamaroneck showed her message for all to see in the wake of the Supreme Court's blockbuster decision declaring that a woman's right to abortion no longer exists.

The rally, sponsored by the White Plains Democratic City Committee, aims to drum up support, in hopes of rallying residents. Some say they're concerned about what the Supreme Court might do next.

Not only are demonstrators focused on the Roe v. Wade decision, but there are also signs urging people to get out and vote.

