Gov. Hochul signs new legislation recognizing LGBTQ+ community

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new legislation today in honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.

The legislation created a transgender wellness and equity fund named after Lorena Borjas to support organizations that provide critical services for the transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary community.

Hochul also signed legislation that adds a non-binary gender "X" option for gender in elected positions ensuring that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in the state's government.

Hochul has called for New York State landmarks to be illuminated in the colors of the Pride and transgender flag on varying nights until the end of the month.

