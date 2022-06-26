ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Lives: Economic impact of overturning Roe v. Wade

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with president and CEO of Mind Money Media, Inc. Stacey Tisdale, about the economic impact the overturning of Roe v. Wade may have on minority women.

News 12

News 12

