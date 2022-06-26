ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rodney Overton
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHVBs_0gMlGIx400

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

TikTok star’s son killed in Alabama shooting, family confirms

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Florence police want to question person after gun fired inside Magnolia Mall

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a person wanted for questioning after a gun was recently fired inside the Magnolia Mall. The incident happened about 7 p.m. on June 18, police said. Police did not say whether anyone was hurt in the incident. Florence police posted surveillance photos Tuesday of the person […]
SCDNReports

Coroner IDs Alligator Attack Victim in South Carolina

Coroner IDs South Carolina Alligator Attack VictimSCDN Archives. The coroner has identified the South Carolina man who died after an alligator attack at a South Carolina golf and yacht community. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden named the victim at MIchael Burstein, 75, a resident of the community. Mr. Burstein died of drowning during the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Star, NC
ktbb.com

Manhunt underway after 2 sheriff’s deputies shot in Alabama

(BIBB COUNTY, Ala.) -- A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County Sheriff's deputies, officials said. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
villages-news.com

Michigan man on way to spread father’s ashes at beach arrested on I-75

A Michigan man on his way to spread his father’s ashes at the beach was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Jacob Grant DeVore, 34, of Commerce Township, Mich. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Michigan license plates shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday southbound on I-75 when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

South Carolina Murder Suspect Arrested at Love's Truck Stop

South Carolina Murder Suspect ArrestedSCDN photo archives. South Carolina police say they have finally got their man after a frantic manhunt for a murder suspect. Early Tuesday morning, officers shared photos of a man they said they wanted to speak to in connection with a body discovered in the woods behind the Times Turnaround Gas Station on June 27. The victim was last seen with the man police identified as David Lynn Amos, 52. Police say Amos is homeless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mountains#Accident#Ems#Chesterfield County Fire#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit one mile of Barker Heights at 4:12 a.m. and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to USGS. We’re told the earthquake was...
TAYLORS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

USGS: 3 more earthquakes recorded Wednesday in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — The ground in South Carolina was shaking again Wednesday afternoon as the United State Geological Survey recorded at least three more small earthquake in Elgin in Kershaw County. The initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, the USGS said. A smaller 2.1 magnitude […]
ELGIN, SC
WSPA 7News

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions. Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate. According to Matthews, she received a […]
WSPA 7News

SCDOT making room for extra holiday travelers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- If you’re gearing up to hit the road for July 4th weekend SCDOT said they’re implementing a road closure policy to make your road trip easier. Despite gas prices, AAA said they’re expecting way more people to drive to their July 4th destination. “Buckle up for this Independence Day holiday. We’re going […]
TRAFFIC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy