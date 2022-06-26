ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Abortion rights protest in Portland turns destructive

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An abortion rights protest in Portland, Oregon turned destructive over the weekend, with some people marching down the street breaking windows on businesses and vehicles and scrawling graffiti, police said.

Officers were monitoring the crowed but no one was arrested because they “did not have the resources to intervene at the moment,” police said in a statement Sunday. City police officers were also responding to a shooting, a felony assault, a community festival and drivers doing stunts in various parts of the city at the time, police said.

The protest against Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave abortion decisions up to the states began with a gathering of about 200 people at a park on Saturday. A group of about 60 of them — most dressed in black — marched down a street and smashed windows on banks, coffee shops, a Portland school van, a Tesla and a nonprofit that provides assistance to pregnant people. Most of the damage occurred between 10:05 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. police said.

The Mother and Child Education Center does not steer people away from abortion, said Executive Director Maura White. It provides services to people who have decided to have children, she said.

Police had warned her that the building might be damaged, she said.

The building was left with about $10,000 in damage, including smashed windows and graffiti, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking businesses and community members with surveillance cameras between the areas of Grant Park and the Hollywood District to view footage and see if they captured any evidence that might assist police.

The damage in Portland came a night after 10 people were arrested for disorderly conduct during a similar protest in Eugene.

Portland saw months of destructive protests against police brutality after police officers in Minneapolis killed George Floyd in May 2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler to declare gun violence emergency

The Portland mayor announces Safer Summer PDX plan to reduce shootings in coming months.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action plan on Tuesday, June 28, to address gun violence over the summer months. The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland's Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence. There have been 42 deaths by gunfire in Portland so far this year. In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with City Council and community organizations for...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
The Oregonian

Portland target of post-Roe protest says it’s not anti-abortion

The executive director of a Northeast Portland nonprofit that sustained an estimated $10,000 in property damage Saturday night said protesters targeted the group because they mistakenly believed it counsels people against abortion. The Mother and Child Education Center in the Hollywood neighborhood of Portland offers resources to parents after they’ve...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portlanders Protest End of Roe, SCOTUS Allows Prayer in Public Schools, and Oslo Mass Shooting Cancels Pride

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, sweaty Portlanders!. - No,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Portland Tribune

Betsy Johnson calls Portland 'city of roaches' in interview

The independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign expands on the quip in light of a New York Times story.{img:338505}A candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state's most populous city: "the city of roaches." Gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times journalist, referring to Portland's battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared in a June 28 newsletter that explored Oregon's political landscape as a barometer of potential Democratic losses nationwide. The newsletter included an interview with Johnson. "You can see the deterioration of the beautiful City...
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
TIGARD, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dear Black-clad Hollywood protesters

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I too was outraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling. I live in Hollywood District and watched your group walk past my apartment. I bank at Bank of America. Can you please help me connect the dots between smashing the Banks ATM’s and the overturning of Roe? From what I’ve read, the Bank was quick to offer financial travel assistance to employees living in states with an abortion ban, and got into trouble with the right a couple years ago for donating to Planned Parenthood. So…? Maybe just an easy “Corporate America” target? Protesting in Portland Oregon, the most pro choice cities in the country, is like preaching to the choir. The real problem is, with your actions, you are pissing off the wrong people. If you really want to make a difference, travel to Tuscaloosa or Tulsa and march around their streets. That would show some real courage instead of hiding behind your black costumes in one of the most liberal of cities. I could say “grow up” and “get a life” but don’t want to upset your fragile, spoiled brat egos.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Portland Police Bureau#Protest#U S Supreme Court#The Portland Poli
kinyradio.com

Former Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan passes away in Oregon

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska has lost a giant. Former Alaska State Senator and KINY radio host Dennis Egan has passed away. According to his family, Egan passed away this morning at an assisted living home in Salem, Oregon. Egan's daughter, Leslie, and her family, live in Oregon. Egan's family...
JUNEAU, AK
ClarkCountyToday

Homeless camp fire in woods threatens forest

The blaze appears to have started somewhere inside the camp, and spread quickly to trees and other debris. Firefighters from Clark County Fire District 6 battled a stubborn fire Tuesday that started in a large houseless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the Bonneville Power Administration Ross Complex.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
KGW

'Micro-village' opening in Northeast Portland draws backlash from business owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Safe Rest Villages open across the city, a Portland nonprofit is taking a different approach to housing the homeless community. WeShine is looking to private landowners to build micro-villages for people experiencing homelessness. One village is already under construction in the Parkrose Community United Church of Christ parking lot near Northeast 122nd and Halsey.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy