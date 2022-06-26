Jaden Rashada Picks Miami Over Ole Miss, Others

Rebels miss on Elite 11 Finalist, California native

The Ole Miss Rebels were a finalist for arguably the best uncommitted quarterback recruit in the country, but it lost out on his public decision Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star Jaden Rashada announced a commitment to the Miami Hurricanes over many other options instead. Florida, Texas A&M and LSU were also finalists and the Hurricanes got the fifth and final official visit out of the Elite 11 Finalist during the week.

Ole Miss may still court additional passers to eventually pair with spring verbal commitment Marcel Reed , though no new targets at the position have yet emerged in regards to recent scholarship offers. The Grove Report sources indicate sticking with Reed as 'the guy' for the 2023 recruiting cycle is a strong possibility moving forward.

Rashada, who took an official visit to Oxford for Grove Bowl weekend back in April as the first in his recruitment, is the younger brother of 2023 Rebel junior college secondary prospect Roman Rashada. During the elder Rashada's official visit in early June, just before he picked Ole Miss over Miami and Virginia Tech, the younger brother was back on campus as well and chatter around each playing at the next level together initially increased.

Ole Miss currently has six verbal commitments in the 2023 cycle. Lane Kiffin has landed Rashada , in-state linebacker projection Suntarine Perkins , Reed, Tennessee offensive lineman Brycen Sanders and Georgia two-way prospect AJ Brown to date.

