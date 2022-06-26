ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TinCaps no match for Loons on Military Appreciation Day

By Josh Ayen
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Military Appreciation Day at Parkview Field, the TinCaps dropped their series finale to Great Lakes, 11-3.

Fort Wayne only managed to get one base hit through the first five innings, while only finishing with five on the game. Meanwhile, Great Lakes scored 11 runs on 15 hits.

After scoring the game’s first run in the top of the third inning, Great Lakes took control with a 3-run fourth inning. Jose Ramos, Imanol Vargas and Jonny DeLuca each hit a RBI double to give the Loons a 4-0 lead.

The TinCaps finally cracked the scoreboard after Agustin Ruiz grounded out to help score Brandon Valenzuela in the bottom of the seventh inning. Valenzuela also brought in a run on a force out play in the next inning. Corey Rosier helped the TinCaps earn their final run of the day after another ground out play to score Ruiz in the bottom of the ninth.

After going 1-5 in this week’s series, Fort Wayne will look to bounce back during a 6-game road trip to West Michigan. Game one is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

