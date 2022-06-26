Mariners, Angels get in major brawl after inside pitches

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over.

Seattle's Jesse Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Angels opener Andrew Wantz, who had also thrown a pitch behind the head of the Mariners' No. 2 hitter, Julio Rodriguez, in the first inning.

The first pitch appeared to be a response to Erik Swanson’s 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout’s head on Saturday night, infuriating the three-time AL MVP.

Winker reacted to the pitch by angrily yelling and gesturing at the Angels' dugout, and the sides charged each other moments later. The brawl lasted about four minutes, with people from both teams appearing to throw multiple punches.

When Winker finally left the field, he appeared to make an obscene gesture at the jeering Angels fans behind Seattle's dugout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.